Body of Terre Haute man recovered from Clay County lake

STAUNTON, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a 19-year-old man was recovered Sunday night from a body of water at a fish and wildlife area in west central Indiana, the state Department of Natural Resources said Monday afternoon.

Divers had bene called just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person going under the water and not resurfacing at Chinook Fish & Wildlife area. That’s located just south of the town of Staunton. The area is about a hour’s drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis.

About 75 minutes after divers were called, the body of Micah T. Harrison, of Terre Haute, was recovered in 14 feet of water.

An autopsy was scheduled to determine Harrison’s cause of death.

The news release from the Department of Natural Resources on the man’s death noted, “Conservation officers remind the public that swimming on DNR-managed properties is only permitted in designated swimming areas.”