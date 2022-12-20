Local

Body pulled from pond ID’d as 60-year-old Carmel man

by: Divine Triplett and Gregg Montgomery
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A 60-year-old Carmel man was found dead in a city pond on Tuesday morning, authorities say.

Marlowe Offitt was identified Tuesday afternoon by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

“There is no foul play suspected and the official cause and manner of death is pending autopsy and toxicology,” said a news release from the coroner’s office.

Carmel police say Offitt was found shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday at the pond at 12999 Pennsylvania Parkway. That’s near the intersection of North Pennsylvania Street and Fairfax Manor Drive.

Anyone with more information should contact Detective Nathan Carter at the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.

