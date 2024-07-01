Body recovered from Patoka Lake in Orange County

PAOLI, Ind. (WISH) — Officials reported that a body was recovered from Patoka Lake in Orange County on Sunday evening.

Orange County Dispatch received a call at 6 p.m. that a male had disappeared under the water’s surface near Painter Creek boat ramp.

At 8:23 p.m., Department of Natural Resources Division of Law enforcement divers recovered the body using sonar.

Officials say the swimmers’ identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Indiana Conservation Officers would like to remind the public to wear a life jacket in or around water.