Bomb squad called to Muncie home after suspicious device found

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad is investigating a suspicious device found in a Muncie home.

Officers with the Muncie Police Department on Monday were conducting a search warrant at a residence in the 2200 block of South Elm Street and came across a suspicious device and contacted the sheriff’s office, according to Chief Deputy Jeff Stanley with Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. 

The bomb squad responded to the home around 7:30 p.m., “remotely secured” the device and transported the device to another location for analysis, Stanley said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will be responding to help with analysis of the device.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.

