INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two mascots representing Indianapolis sports have been selected as the 2020 inductees into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

Both Pacers’ Boomer and Colts’ Blue were officially announced as the new inductees Wednesday in Whiting, Indiana.

The Mascot Hall of Fame shared a live video of the announcement to its Facebook page.

Boomer and Blue were selected after voters nationwide cast their votes for their favorite mascots.

You can watch the announcement below:

LIVE from Fur Tie Fundraiser 2019 in Whiting, Indiana – the official announcement of the 2020 MHOF Inductees! ⭐️ Posted by Mascot Hall of Fame on Wednesday, December 11, 2019