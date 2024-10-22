Boomers’ ‘stuff avalanche’ creates headache for younger generations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Baby Boomers are downsizing, and with that comes an avalanche of items they’ve accumulated over a lifetime. As Boomers retire, move into assisted living, or pass away, their children—Millennials, Gen Xers, and even Gen Z—are faced with figuring out what to do with all the stuff.

Emily Stewart, senior correspondent at Business Insider, recently coined this phenomenon the “boomer stuff avalanche,” and joined Daybreak via Zoom to chat about the challenges facing younger generations.

“Boomers are a material generation,” Stewart said. “They came of age during a time of economic prosperity. Their prime years were in the ’80s, when the mantra was ‘He with the most stuff when he dies wins.’ Now, they have a lot of stuff.”

From wedding china to furniture and collectibles, many Boomers are looking to offload the items they’ve cherished, but their kids aren’t always eager to inherit them.

“People are looking around at these lovely items and thinking, ‘I absolutely do not want this,’” Stewart added.

Generational Divide

Stewart explains that Baby Boomers were more likely to collect things than younger generations, a habit that hasn’t translated to Millennials and Gen X. But she was quick to point out that younger generations aren’t exactly free from their own collecting tendencies.

“One person I talked to said, ‘You Millennials think you’re minimalists, but we see those Amazon trucks outside your house every day,’” Stewart said with a laugh.

Items like vinyl records are making a comeback, adding another layer to the generational differences in material possessions.

What Should You Do With All That Stuff?

For those stuck with a household full of items they don’t know what to do with, Stewart offered practical advice.

“The biggest takeaway is to start early,” she said. “People often wait until it’s a fire sale situation—someone is ill or needs to go into assisted living. That makes it a rushed process.”

Stewart suggested avoiding storage units, noting that keeping unwanted items in storage can lead to hefty bills over time. Instead, hiring a professional downsizer or considering an estate sale could help families get a handle on the overwhelming task of sorting through decades of belongings.

“Start small,” Stewart advised. “Maybe a kitchen drawer or a small closet. By the time you get to harder decisions like wedding china, you’ll have built up the muscle to make those choices easier.”

For Boomers and their families, the message is clear: It’s never too early to start decluttering.

How to Handle the Avalanche

Stewart recommends using resources like estate sale experts or professional organizers to help ease the process. Starting small can make a daunting task feel more manageable.

In the end, whether it’s vintage collectibles or heirloom furniture, finding new homes for items passed down through generations can be a thoughtful—and necessary—step for both Boomers and their families.

For more tips and advice, check out Emily Stewart’s full interview or click here.