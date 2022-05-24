Boone County Commissioners: Blocking user from Facebook was ‘inadvertent’

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Boone County Commissioners say the recent move to block a user from the county’s official Facebook page was “inadvertent” and “has been rectified”.
The county says it conducted an official investigation after the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed a discrimination lawsuit earlier this month on behalf of resident Kevin Dininger.
The lawsuit says Dininger commented on an April 14 Facebook post that included an open letter from county commissioners on the proposed expansion of the county jail.
The county then turned off the ability to comment on the post, the ACLU claims, and Dininger was blocked after commenting on the matter on his personal Facebook page.
The Boone County Commissioners say they have “taken steps to ensure this does not happen again” and are working on getting a resolution to the ACLU lawsuit.
The full statement from the commissioners is below:
“During the course of an internal investigation, it was discovered that a post and subsequent blocking of an individual on the county’s Facebook page was inadvertent. The situation has been rectified. We have taken steps to ensure this does not happen again and are working on an expeditious resolution of the litigation.”