Local

Boone County Commissioners: Blocking user from Facebook was ‘inadvertent’

In this photo illustration, the logo of the Messenger and Facebook applications are displayed on the screen of an Apple iPhone on April 06, 2018 in Paris. (Photo Illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images)

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Boone County Commissioners say the recent move to block a user from the county’s official Facebook page was “inadvertent” and “has been rectified”.

The county says it conducted an official investigation after the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed a discrimination lawsuit earlier this month on behalf of resident Kevin Dininger.

The lawsuit says Dininger commented on an April 14 Facebook post that included an open letter from county commissioners on the proposed expansion of the county jail.

The county then turned off the ability to comment on the post, the ACLU claims, and Dininger was blocked after commenting on the matter on his personal Facebook page.

The Boone County Commissioners say they have “taken steps to ensure this does not happen again” and are working on getting a resolution to the ACLU lawsuit.

The full statement from the commissioners is below: