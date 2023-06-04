Search
Boone County councilwoman dies after being found unresponsive

Marica Wilhoite (Photo Provided/Boonecounty.in.gov)
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A Boone County councilwoman died in a hospital after being found unresponsive at her home Sunday, investigators say.

At 1:52 p.m. Sunday, Boone County first responders responded to the home of Boone County Vice President Councilwoman Marica Wilhoite on a possible drowning. After arriving to the location, first responders found Wilhoite unresponsive in her swimming pool.

Life-saving measures were performed, but Wilhoite was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators say foul play is not suspected. The incident is under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and the Boone County Coroner’s Office.

