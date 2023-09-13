Boone County named Community of the Year by Indiana Chamber of Commerce

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday named Boone County the Indiana Community of the Year.

The chamber pointed to the county’s efforts to move the area forward and make it a top destination not only for people but businesses.

Molly Whitehead, the executive director of the Boone County Economic Development Corporation, says the county has had about $800 million worth of new capital investment announced since 2018.

“That (investment) certainly speaks to our ability to attract those businesses but so many of them have been companies that are already here in the county. We have retained them and helped them grow,” Whitehead said.

Whitehead also says small business comprises 80% of the local economy in Boone County, and in the last three years, Boone County companies have added nearly 2,000 new jobs.