Boone County Sheriff's Office joins in on the lip sync video fun

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 05:13 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 05:16 AM EDT

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office has joined in on the fun. They have now released a lip sync video of their own.

Their video includes several members of the Boone County Sheriff's Officer showcasing their dance moves as they mouth the words to a number of classic songs.

Officers dance along to and mimic the words of songs from Aretha Franklin, Kenny Loggins, Credence Clearwater Revival, Elvis Presley and there's even a nod to Miley Cyrus included.

Check out the video below

