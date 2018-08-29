Boone County Sheriff's Office joins in on the lip sync video fun
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office has joined in on the fun. They have now released a lip sync video of their own.
Their video includes several members of the Boone County Sheriff's Officer showcasing their dance moves as they mouth the words to a number of classic songs.
Officers dance along to and mimic the words of songs from Aretha Franklin, Kenny Loggins, Credence Clearwater Revival, Elvis Presley and there's even a nod to Miley Cyrus included.
Check out the video below
