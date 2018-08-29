Boone County Sheriff's Office joins in on the lip sync video fun Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of Boone County Sheriff's Office lip sync video. (Provided Photo/Boone County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Video

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office has joined in on the fun. They have now released a lip sync video of their own.

Their video includes several members of the Boone County Sheriff's Officer showcasing their dance moves as they mouth the words to a number of classic songs.

Officers dance along to and mimic the words of songs from Aretha Franklin, Kenny Loggins, Credence Clearwater Revival, Elvis Presley and there's even a nod to Miley Cyrus included.

