Boone County student accused of making threats against school

THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Students at Western Boone Junior-Senior High School will see extra security Friday as police investigate threats made against the school over text messages and Snapchat.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says a student reported the threats to school administrators on Thursday and said they had concerns about their fellow student’s mental health.

The threats named “one juvenile student, two teachers, and an administrator as victims of harm. All victims have been notified of the harmful statements against them,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Friday.

The investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was ongoing. The student will not be allowed to attend school or school activities until the investigation is complete, per the request of the Western Boone Community School Corporation.

The sheriff’s office says it also provided the student and family with mental health resources.

News 8 has reached out to Western Boone Community School Corporation Superintendent Rob Ramey for more information.