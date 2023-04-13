Boone Meadow Elementary evacuated due to suspicious beeping object

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A Whitestown elementary school was evacuated Thursday morning due to a suspicious beeping object in front of the school, police say.

Just after 7 a.m., police were dispatched to Boone Meadow Elementary located at 5555 S Main S in Whitestwon of a “suspicious beeping object” found in a trash can in front of the school, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department says a school resource officer found the object and reported it.

The school has been completely evacuated and on lockdown by police and the fire department for investigation.

The district is directing parents to Zionsville West Middle School for the dismissal of the students.

Boone County police are asking everyone to avoid the area of New Hope Blvd and Main Street due to police activity.

No further information was immediately provided.