Boss Babe Network’s ‘Ice Queen Edition’ event will offer networking with a winter flair

The Boss Babe Network is hosting a "Club Boss Babe: Ice Queen Edition" event in November, featuring an all-female DJ lineup, custom cocktails, and interactive games, to empower female entrepreneurs and provide a platform for networking and growth. (Provided Photo/Boss Babe Network)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Boss Babe Network, an organization dedicated to empowering women in their professional journeys, is gearing up for an exciting event this November.

Following a successful series of initiatives focused on connection and growth among female entrepreneurs, the upcoming “Club Boss Babe: Ice Queen Edition” promises to bring a unique flair to the winter season.

Scheduled for Friday at 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at the Hi Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., this event aims to create a vibrant atmosphere for women to network, celebrate, and have fun. Attendees are encouraged to embrace the theme by wearing their fiercest winter attire. Tickets are $35.

The event will feature an all-female DJ lineup, alongside custom signature cocktails designed to enhance the evening’s festive spirit and interactive games.

The Boss Babe Network emphasizes the importance of community and support among women facing similar professional challenges. With a focus on connecting female-owned businesses, the organization continues to offer a platform that facilitates shopping, learning, and networking.

This winter event is just one of many initiatives planned for the year, highlighting the network’s commitment to creating spaces where women can thrive together. Those interested in attending are encouraged to prepare for an evening of empowerment, entertainment, and connection.

Click here for more information on the Boss Babe Network.