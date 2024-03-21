Bottleworks District Hosting a BBALL Bash to kick off March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Bottleworks District is hosting its fourth-ever BBALL Bash to kick off March Madness and the Garage Food Hall is the site of all of the fun this year.

The BBALL Bash runs Thursday through Sunday and is free and open to the public. It starts every day and 11 a.m. and runs until 9 p.m.

Televisions throughout the Food Hall will show every game March Madness game. Priority will be given to games involving local teams, high-profile matchups, and games coming down to the buzzer.

Along with TVs airing the games every day, fans can expect a tented Coca-Cola Lounge, Pop-A-Shot games, a photo booth, and discounts from Garage Food Hall vendors.

“We’ll have all the game on screens throughout the garage, great place to come hang out, eat, drink and watch the games,” Catherine Haynes, assistant general manage for the Garage Food Hall, told News 8.

The Coca-Cola Lounge is also a spot where fans can have some fun and watch the games just outside of the food hall.

“(We’ll be) giving out samples, coupons, swag, things of that nature. So definitely come down to the Garage Food Hall, come to the Coca-Cola Lounge, and enjoy some games and spice up your tournament,” Chris Pizzino, area sales manager for Coca-Cola Consolidated, said Thursday.

The First and Second Rounds of the Men’s NCAA Division I basketball tournament will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 22 and 24.

More information on the BBALL Bash can be found here.