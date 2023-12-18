Bottleworks District hosts holiday pop-up market at Garage Food Hall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Bottleworks District hopes to help with holiday shopping on Monday.

Dozens of local vendors will fill The Garage Food Hall during the district’s holiday market from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Manager Cathrine Haynes says the Garage hopes to take advantage of some last-minute shoppers while promoting local businesses.

“I love it because I always find a new small business from Indy to support,” Haynes said. “Just finding my next new small business to support has been fun.”

Some of the brick-and-mortar tenants in the Garage are offering special deals during the market.

Wild Feathers, a women’s clothing boutique, is offering a gift with any $50 purchase.

Drew Davila, the owner of Wild Feathers, says the holidays are always great for business but it’s the people she enjoys.

“I love just being able to help people,” Davila said. “Help them pick that perfect gift for somebody. It’s just a special kind of job that I’m able to do. You can see everyone’s face light up.”

Pumkinfish, a gift shop inside the Garage, is also gearing up for a slew of crunch-time gifts.

Owner Will Acton says their most-sold items this time of year include candles, bar supplies and other knick-knacks.

“It’s been really great for us,” Acton said. “We’ve had a really big turnout … We have everything Taylor Swift, which has been absolutely huge this year, and Dolly Parton.”

Several restaurants and bars in the Food Hall will offer specials during the event. Great Legs wine bar has a Winter Aperol Spritz on deck for those looking to sip and shop; meanwhile, Axle’s Garage Tap is offering a Christmas Ale on special.

A full list of deals and specials can be found in the Bottleworks District’s holiday shopping guide.

Those shopping can also enjoy a live DJ while the market is going on.

Click here to learn more about Bottleworks District and the Garage Food Hall.