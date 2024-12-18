The Garage gears up to host Bottleworks Holiday Market on Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Bottleworks Holiday Market hopes to meet any last-minute gift-shopping needs all while supporting local businesses at its annual pop-up this week.

The Garage Food Hall will once again host the event on Thursday night. About two dozen vendors will set up throughout the building.

Organizers say it’s a good spot to pick up some stocking stuffers or to pick up something for the shoppers themselves.

Tomorrow Bookstore will be set up at the Bottleworks Holiday Market, just the corner from its shop on Massachusetts Avenue.

Co-owner Julia Breakey says winter is a good time for them to capitalize on an ongoing book renaissance in the city.

“I am so excited about it. Indy has needed more literature,” Breakey said. “We belong to the Bottleworks District and to this community. It’s just a way to rally together with other small businesses and really get into the festive spirit with them, which we love.”

Another one of the shops, Rock-A-Toy, will be selling handmade crocheted toys. According to Owner Idil Aske, one of her toys can take up to five days to make.

She’s sold at the Bottleworks District’s summer market this year. However, this will be her first time at the holiday edition.

“As a vendor, you want foot traffic,” Aske said. “Bottleworks is always my best. There are a lot of people from different backgrounds. There’s diversity, so you are not going to sell only one type of your product. You can sell different products.”

Meanwhile, DIGS Garden Center makes a return to the Bottle Works Holiday Market this year. The stand will once again sell live plants, accessories and other tools.

Creative Director Amy Lapka says the Bottleworks Holiday Market is a great place to test out new products.

“It’s always exciting to add more inventory,” Lapka said. “This season we’ve got a couple of new things. We’ve got our little field note journals, some cool pencils that are nature-inspired, and little pencil pouches. I’m excited for people to maybe buy that as a trio of items for a great gift for a friend.”

Other goods on sale at the event include candles, clothes and jewelry.

That’s not to mention the food stalls that already call The Garage Food home. They will have food and drink specials to try during the market.

Pumkinfish is a gift shop inside The Garage. Owner Will Action says events like these even help the permanent shops inside the food hall.

“Last year we had a huge turnout,” Acton said. “We’re looking forward to it again this year … It’s a lot of fun. It’s a good time to come have dinner.”

New to the market this year is a gift-wrapping station. It will wrap gifts for donations to support Decatur Township Schools’ Blue Academy Angel Fund.

The Bottleworks Holiday Market runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday.