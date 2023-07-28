Bottleworks Market returns this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Bottleworks Market is making its way this weekend to downtown Indianapolis.

The market will include 65 vendors that will be selling everything from a one-of-a-kind craft to vintage clothing and stunning artwork. There will also be dining options and entertainment available.

Ryan Hickey, director of events and programming at Bottleworks District, stopped by Daybreak to talk about the market’s second return and what Hoosiers can expect.

“The vendor market just kind of fits into the big picture of offering events and fun things for people,” Hickey said.

The Bottleworks Market will be from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday at the North end of Carrollton Avenue.

Watch the interview above to learn more.