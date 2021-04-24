Local

Bourbon from Indiana family farm’s sweet corn made in former high school gym

NEWTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Old 55 Distillery is preparing to release the world’s first and only Bottled in Bond 100% Sweet Corn Bourbon.

The whiskey was first available for tasting Saturday at the distillery’s tasting room at the former Richland Township High School gymnasium in Newtown, according to Old 55 Distillery in a release sent to News 8. Newtown is a town of about 250 people located about 55 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

“This is monumental for Bourbon consumers from across Indiana and the world,” said Jason Fruits, chief executive officer and master distiller, in the release. “We continue to grow, mill, mash, ferment, distill, barrel, age and bottle right here at one location in Newtown. Bottled-in-Bond is the standard we are pushing for with all of our products.

“Our family decided from the beginning that sourcing our own grains from the family farm would be something unique and allow us to establish a legacy we could be proud of. It’s almost impossible to bring something into the world that has never been done before and we couldn’t be more excited what our family’s operation has accomplished by releasing the world’s first and only Bottled-in-Bond 100% Sweet Corn Bourbon.”

Distribution of the whiskey is expected to begin next week, the release said.

Old 55 Distillery says its mission is to use its family farm and distillery operations to innovate and bring new high quality estate spirits to market to serve their rapidly growing followers and the entire Bourbon community.