Bourbon tasting event to raise money to help older people age in place

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Bourbon enthusiasts have been invited to attend a tasting event in August.

Shepherd’s Center’s Roaring 2020s Speakeasy of Hamilton County will be the evening of Aug. 25 at the Lucas Oil Estate’s West Pavilion, perhaps better known as the “party barn.” It’s at 1143 W. 116th St., which is between the roundabouts for Ditch Road and Spring Mill Road.

In addition to the bourbon and wine, the event will include passed hors d’oeuvres, a picture booth, a silent auction, a live auction, a “Cabaret Chicago Show,” and dinner from Prime 47 steakhouse at Clay Terrace mall, and a dessert. The event will start at 6 p.m.

Before heading home, people at the event will be offered doughnuts from Quack Daddy Donuts, and coffee from Just Love Cafe.

The goal of Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County is to provide services to help older people age in place with dignity. A website with details on the event says, “It costs Shepherd’s Center an average of $500 to onboard a senior for one service. Unfortunately, most seniors need multiple services which results in an exponential increase in costs. Your participation in our Speakeasy helps ensure that all Hamilton County seniors are able to receive these critical services free of charge.”

Tickets start at $125, and go up to $3,500 for the “Sitting Pretty” VIP Tasting Experience, which allows entry an hour early. The most expensive option on Thursday night had only four remaining tickets.