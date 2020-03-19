Local

Box truck ripped to shreds after driver ignores bridge height

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Wayne Township Fire Department is reminding drivers to pay close attention to posted bridge heights after a driver severely damaged a box truck Wednesday night.

According to WFD, the crash happened sometime before 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at a railroad bridge in the area of Bridgeport Road and Jackson Street. That’s on the city’s west side near US 36.

The department said the truck was extensively damaged and photos posted to the department’s Facebook page show the Penske moving truck with its top half ripped to pieces. It’s unclear how much damage the bridge sustained, but photos showed debris scattered along the road.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Large box truck strikes the railroad bridge near Bridgeport Road and Jackson Street. No injuries. Extensive damage to truck. Posted bridge height 10’ 8”

Posted by Wayne Township Fire Department on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IndyGo steps up cleaning of buses, takes safety ‘very seriously’

Local /

Local cleaning businesses feeling effects of pandemic

Local /

How to make Annessa’s Creamy Chicken Taco Soup

All Indiana /

Smithville, Co-op to partner on broadband Internet

Inside INdiana Business /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.