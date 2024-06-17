Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Boy critical after being rescued at apartment complex pool

The Wayne Township Fire Department was called to a drowning at a pool in the apartments at 7350 Bentley Drive at 4:03 p.m. That's located at the Chapel Apartments. (WISH PHOTO/Adele Reich)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy was in critical condition after being rescued from a pool Monday afternoon at a west side apartment complex, according to Wayne Township fire officials.

The Wayne Township Fire Department was called to a drowning at a pool in the apartments at 7350 Bentley Drive at 4:03 p.m. That’s located at the Chapel Hill Apartments.

Eric Banister of Wayne Township Fire Department told News 8 that bystanders had pulled the boy out of the water before 911 arrived. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The age of the juvenile has not been released.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Man dies after shooting at...
Indiana News /
Comedian Craig Robinson visits All...
All Indiana /
3 workers hurt in building...
Indiana News /
Riders trapped in theme park...
All Indiana /
Former Colts’ Cornerback Marlin Jackson attends...
All Indiana /
Creating personalized art with Sunshine...
All Indiana /
Columbus police officer rescues mother...
Indiana News /
Cass County deputy’s chase of...
Local News /