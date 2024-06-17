Boy critical after being rescued at apartment complex pool

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy was in critical condition after being rescued from a pool Monday afternoon at a west side apartment complex, according to Wayne Township fire officials.

The Wayne Township Fire Department was called to a drowning at a pool in the apartments at 7350 Bentley Drive at 4:03 p.m. That’s located at the Chapel Hill Apartments.

Eric Banister of Wayne Township Fire Department told News 8 that bystanders had pulled the boy out of the water before 911 arrived. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The age of the juvenile has not been released.