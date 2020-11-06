Boy in critical condition after walking in track bed next to moving train in Logansport

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition in an Indianapolis hospital after being struck by an object as a train passed Thursday afternoon, the Logansport Police Department said.

Police were called on a report a train had struck a juvenile about 4:10 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Melbourne Avenue. That’s in downtown Logansport near the Wabash River.

The boy, who was not named by police, was awake when police arrived. He was flown to Riley Hospital for Children.

A witness told police the boy was walking east on the track as the eastbound Norfolk Southern train approached. The boy exited the tracks and went into the adjacent track bed as the train approached, and was hit by an unknown object.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Flaude Dillon at 574-725-2826.

Logansport is about 50 miles north of Indianapolis.