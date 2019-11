HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A boy reported missing by his parents was found dead in the family pool on Friday.

The boy was reported missing on Friday morning and was found later in the day in the pool in the backyard of the family’s home.

The death was under investigation but appeared to be accidental, Henry County Sheriff Richard McCorkle said.

It was not immediately clear where the home was located or who found the boy. The boy’s identity on Friday had not been released.