Boy struck, killed by vehicle on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy was struck and killed by a vehicle on the east side Friday morning.

Police say a 6 or 7-year-old Lakeside Elementary School student was hit around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of East 21st Street and North Post Road.

The boy was waiting for a bus, police say.

IMPD says the incident is being investigated as a possible hit-and-run.