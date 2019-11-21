Boy who helps police dogs get bulletproof vests becomes honorary officer

FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A boy who is being treated for a crippling disease is now an honorary Fortville police officer.

Caleb Anderson loves dogs, and it seems like dogs love Caleb too. So when he got a chance to learn about the work dogs do as police officers, his family jumped at the chance.

“We were invited to go to the K-9 convention in Connecticut,” said Sue Anderson, Caleb’s mom.

But when Caleb found out police dogs didn’t always get bulletproof vests, it sparked an idea for him and his siblings.

“You know, on the ride home, I was like ‘hey, what’s going on?’ and they’re like ‘we’re just really upset by what we heard,'” Sue Anderson said. “Then I was like ‘OK’ and they’re like, ‘we have to provide vests for these dogs,’ they’re like ‘if officers need them, dogs need them.'”

Ever since, Caleb, Kaitlyn, and Hailey Anderson have been helping raise money for police dogs to get bulletproof vests.

The trio has helped a couple dozen dogs get the protection they need by selling t-shirts. But Caleb needs his own protection as well. He has an immune disorder and cilia dysfunction.

“There’s no lining inside of his nose,” Sue said. “And so, for you and I, if a germ comes in, we have protection, we have different things in our body that keeps those germs out. For him, he doesn’t. So it will go right into his system and that’s when he gets sick.”

While Caleb has been fighting his own battle, heading to Boston every few weeks for surgery, he’s been worried about the battle man’s best friend is fighting.

“It is so important that we give back,” Sue said. “It helps us take our focus off of what’s going on in our life.”

Through his willingness to help protect others, like Fortville’s first and only K-9, Oszcar, it makes Caleb a perfect candidate to become an honorary Fortville police officer.

“We made him an honorary member of our department today and presented him with his own badge and a plaque and hopefully he knows that we’re here for him,” Fortville Police Chief William Knauer said. “That he doesn’t have to go this battle alone.”

Caleb hopes one day, even with his condition, that he’ll be able to become more than just an honorary officer and join the ranks as a K-9 officer.

“He’s going to grow up to be a fine young man, I’m sure,” Knauer said. “And if he meets the requirements, then why not?”

“There will probably be some departments that look at what he’s gone through and say it may not be good for you to do this career,” Sue Anderson said. “But I know my son, this is what he wants to do.”

The Andersons have temporarily stopped fundraising t-shirt orders, but more will be available in the future.