Boys and Girls Club honors ‘Youth of the Year’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis celebrated young people on Saturday evening as it recognized its “Youth of the Year.”

At the organization’s annual Blue Door Gala, five teens were honored as nominees for the award, based on their contributions to family, school, the club and the challenges they’ve overcome.

The gala serves as an opportunity to raise money while honoring the good things kids are doing in the community.

“They’re kids. They do make mistakes. We’re here to mentor our kids. They need that positive reinforcement. That’s what we provide,” said CEO Maggie Lewis.

According to the organization, Clara Oesterling was named “Youth of the Year.”

The Boys and Girls Club hopes to raise $200,000 through the fundraiser.