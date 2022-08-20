Local

Boys & Girls Club celebrates Wheeler-Dowe location’s 50th year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis on Saturday celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Wheeler-Dowe location.

The club on East 30th Street just west of North Keystone Avenue was named after its former director, Dr. Ralph M. Dowe. He served in the role for 28 years. Club members, alumni and operators on Saturday unveiled a street sign with his name to honor his years of leadership and commitment to the youth.

Maggie A. Lewis, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis, said, “It feels really good to know that the community is willing to come alongside us to celebrate his legacy. He’s done a lot for a lot of folks who have come through the Wheeler-Dowe Boys & Girls Club, so to have them here warms my heart, and to have Mrs. Dowe here makes it even more special.”

Many alumni cited Dowe as the reason they went into a leadership role with the Boys & Girls Clubs.