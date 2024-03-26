Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis to host ‘Adult Recess’ fundraising event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis is hosting its annual Adult Recess event next month. The fundraiser helps raise money to provide summer camp membership assistance for future Club members.

Adult Recess will be held on Friday, April 26, at 7 p.m. at the Lilly Boys & Girls Club, located at 801 S. State Ave. in Indianapolis.

Organization leaders say the event encourages adults to relive their youth with the perks of adulthood while playing fun games, taking part in wine and canvas or karaoke, enjoying a selection of tasty food and listening to tunes by local DJ “soundsbyTodd.”

Robert Shula, the Chief Development Officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis, joined Daybreak to talk about the fundraiser.

“We have five locations throughout the city, 10 total across our schools as well. And at those locations we have so many great opportunities to have some fun as kids and as adults. So on Friday, April 26th, we open it up to an adult uh experience so that everyone can remember what it’s like to be a kid at Boys and Girls Club,” Shula said.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis says it relies on contributions from the community to provide its services to reach and transform the lives of young people in Indianapolis and to ensure cost is never a barrier for participation. The $50 ticket to the event will cover summer camp membership for one Club member.

“People love the chance to see what it’s like to be a kid again and also see what our kids are doing inside of the club because they don’t get that access necessarily. But they have a chance on this day to come in and literally participate in all the activities that we provide for our kids,” Shula said.

Organizers say people attending Adult Recess must be 21 or older. Individual tickets are $50 and can be purchased here.

To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, email plozano@BGCIndy.org. For more information on how to support Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis, click here.

The Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis says parking is limited, therefore a shuttle bus will be available from Sam’s Silver Circle and William McKinley School 39 to transport guests to and from the Lilly Boys & Girls Club.

Details and a schedule will be available on the BGCI events website page here.