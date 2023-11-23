Boyz II Men to headline 3rd annual Madam Walker Legacy Fest Concert

Boyz II Men will headline the third annual Madam Walker Legacy Fest Concert in June 2024. (Provided Photo/Madam Walker Legacy Center)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Madam Walker Legacy Center says its third annual Legacy Fest Concert will be “One Sweet Day” for fans of the R&B vocal group Boyz II Men.

The legendary trio of Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, and Shawn Stockman will headline the Madam Walker Legacy Fest Concert on Friday, June 21, 2024.

“The Madam Walker Legacy Center could not be more thrilled to host the renowned Boyz II Men at the 2024 Legacy Fest,” Kristian Little Stricklen, Legacy Center president, said. “This group is not only legendary for their music but also for their commitment to community. We cannot wait for them to bring their talent to the historic Madam Walker Theatre.”

The Legacy Fest is the Center’s signature fundraising event. Money raised goes to support the organization’s year-round STEAM, entrepreneurship, women’s equity, social justice, and arts programming.

Tickets for the limited-capacity event will go on sale at noon on Black Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, and can be purchased online at madamwalkerlegacycenter.com or the Walker Theatre box office.