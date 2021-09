Local

Brad Stevens, Final Four teams inducted into Butler Athletics Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Butler Bulldogs back-to-back Final Four teams, including former head coach Brad Stevens reunited in Indiana for a historic night at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Stevens and both of his Final Four teams were inducted into the Butler Athletics Hall of Fame Thursday night.

The ceremony brought former Butler star Gordon Hayward home for a chance to catch-up with former teammates like Shelvin Mack.

To watch the segment, click on the video.