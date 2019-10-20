‘Breaking Away’ star talks Indiana, making of film at 40th anniversary screening

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A red carpet event Saturday night in Indianapolis featured a Hollywood great reflecting on 40 years since starring in a film set in Indiana.

Actor Dennis Christopher was at Newfields for a 40th anniversary screening of his movie “Breaking Away” as part of the Heartland International Film Festival.

“Breaking Away” tells the story of the first “Cutters” cycling team in the annual Little 500 event at Indiana University.

Watch the video to hear how Christopher remembers the time he spent in Indiana and what he hopes the film accomplished.

