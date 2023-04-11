Breaking the cycle of mistrust: Faith leaders demand police transparency

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Faith leaders in Indianapolis are calling for transparency and accountability in the release of information by the police to the public. In addition, they demand that unedited body camera footage is made available and consequences for anyone who violates protocols that cause harm to citizens when interacting with officers. They say this is the first step to reestablishing community and law enforcement trust.

On Tuesday at the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, clergy and victims’ families will hold a joint press conference to demand justice. They want the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to have accountable officers involved in two recent incidents.

One of the cases involved Herman Whitfield, who was killed by IMPD officers while experiencing a mental health crisis. The other case involved Anthony Maclin, who was shot 30 times by officers just seconds after waking up while sleeping in his car in his grandmother’s driveway. Pastor Darian Bouie, an advocate for the families, emphasized that this is not just about retribution but about sending a message to those in positions of authority that the public is watching and demanding checks and balances.

“I think the decline of trust between people and police happens with boldness like this, and it doesn’t allow us to come to terms with what’s going on. We want to establish a good relationship, but it’s based on you carrying out what you progress, so transparency was not accomplished. The consequence was not dispensed, and now the family is still in the same position that they were a year ago,” Bouie said.

Clergy from various organizations, including Faith Indiana’s Black Church Coalition, Union District Caucus, Concerned Clergy, and the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, will be present to address concerns. In addition, the victims’ families, including Whitfield’s family and Maclin’s grandmother, will also attend the press conference.

The press conference is scheduled to take place Tuesday at noon.