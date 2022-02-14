Local

Breakout Games prepares for visitors on Valentine’s Day

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Local businesses hope to get much-needed foot traffic as Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday.

News 8 got to check out Breakout Games, a private escape room experience.

Assistant manager Cyrus Farrow says guests can choose from eight rooms with unique challenges.

Breakout Games can offer personalized clues in a chosen room for any occasion, whether it’s a customized written love letter hidden somewhere or a designed clue for an anniversary.

Guest can use code “VDAY14” for 14% off on Valentine’s Day through Thursday and code “Datenight” for 10% off year-round.