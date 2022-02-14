Local

Breakout Games prepares for visitors on Valentine’s Day

by: Aleah Hordges
Posted: / Updated:

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Local businesses hope to get much-needed foot traffic as Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday.

News 8 got to check out Breakout Games, a private escape room experience.

Assistant manager Cyrus Farrow says guests can choose from eight rooms with unique challenges.

Breakout Games can offer personalized clues in a chosen room for any occasion, whether it’s a customized written love letter hidden somewhere or a designed clue for an anniversary.

Guest can use code “VDAY14” for 14% off on Valentine’s Day through Thursday and code “Datenight” for 10% off year-round.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Monday’s business headlines

Business /

How fashion outlets can take responsibility in 2022

News /

Flight diverted to Kansas City due to unruly passenger

National /

What the USPS overhaul bill means for you

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.