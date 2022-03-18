Local

What to know about IMC International Women’s Day Celebration at Global Village

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The International Marketplace Coalition (IMC) has announced they will be hosting their 3rd Annual International Women’s Gathering event Saturday at the Global Village Center.

This event brings women together in celebration of International Women’s Day. Under the International Women’s Day 2022 theme “Break the Bias,” a dynamic panel of diverse speakers will share the journeys of their rise to success.

In addition to the panel discussion, a special fundraising drive will be held for three nominated charities, which serve women and girls. The charities will each have an opportunity to present their programs, and the winner will be voted for at the event.

The event aims to attract women from all walks of life for an afternoon of inspiration, entertainment, and connecting/networking. It will take place at noon at the Global Village Welcome Center located at 4233 Lafayette Rd. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Women are encouraged to dress in their native attire or dress in purple. Men are also welcome to attend. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online.

The four panelists will be:

Rupal Thanawala, business and digital strategy executive

Tiffany Vivo, Marion Circuit Court Judge

Myla Eldridge, Clerk of Marion County

Gloria Griesinger, Assistant Treasurer at Cummins, Inc.

“These ladies have gone through some different types of adversities that have kind of helped propel them, but that’s because of their stamina, that’s because of their grit and their understanding that, ‘You know what? I am not going to let anything stop me,’ and they did. They persevered with integrity,” said the executive director of the International Marketplace Coalition, Mark Clark.

There will also be a special fundraising drive that will be held for several charities including Latinas Emprendedoras, My Sister’s Closet, which serve women and girls. They will also be raising money to support girls in Ukraine. People can donate by cash, check, or phone applications, such as Venmo.

In addition, during the event, there will be an unveiling of the bust of Malala, an education activist in Pakistan. The bust was created by Norman Lopez, a local artist. There will be food from around the world as well as local women vendors at the event.

“Whenever we as women can come together and share our stories they can help young ladies especially empower them, give them understanding, give them courage and give them motivation. Anytime we can tell our stories that help empower someone else this is what this event is about — breaking the bias,” Clark said.