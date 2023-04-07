Breast cancer survivors travel across the world to compete in a Dragon Boat race

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Breast cancer can’t keep a local group of women from an Olympic-style competition.

Members of the Indy SurviveOars are on their way to New Zealand to compete in a Dragon Boat international competition on April 12.

“We will compete against 80 other teams from around the world,” explained group member, Elizabeth Anderson.

A dragon boat is 40 feet long, has 20 paddlers, and is based on a 2,000-year-old Chinese tradition.

“It happens every four years, just like the Olympics,” Anderson said.

The ladies stay active because they say it helps reduce their risk of getting breast cancer another time around.

“You just get that support and it actually shows other breast cancer survivors that you can live a healthy active life, even with a cancer diagnosis,” she said. “So there’s nothing like the sisterhood. It’s really neat.”

Indy SurviveOars plan to place among the top 20 teams.

“Four years ago we were in the top 30 when we competed in Italy,” Anderson said.