Brebeuf appeals Archdiocese of Indianapolis’ decision to Vatican

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Brebuef Jesuit school announced Monday morning that they are in the process of appealing the Archdiocese of Indianapolis’ decision to revoke their recognition as a Catholic organization.

The Archdiocese’s move came after a disagreement of personnel at the school. The disagreement occurred when the school refused to adhere to a directive from Archbishop Charles Thompson to fire a teacher in a same-sex marriage.

The school said they are currently in the second stage of the appeal process, which has the school appealing to the Congregation for Catholic Education in Rome. The first step in the process was appealing to Archibiship to reconsider his decision, which he declined to do, the school says.

It’s unclear how long the appeal process will last.

The school released a statement about the ongoing process that said in part: