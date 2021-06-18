Local

Brebeuf reports abuse allegation against former school president from 1978

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former president of Brebeuf Jesuit has been accused of abusing a minor.

An “allegation was established” against Brother Patrick Sheehy who served as president from 1987 until his death in 1992, the school said.

“The Province determined that the allegation was established and, therefore, Brother Sheehy’s name has been added to the Province’s public list of Jesuits (living or dead) with established allegations of abuse,” said Father Bill Verbryke, S.J., in a statement sent to the community on Friday morning.

According to the Midwest Province, an established allegation is “based on the facts and circumstances of each case wherein there is a reasonable certainty that the sexual abuse of a minor occurred.”

The incident happened in 1978 and has been reported to law enforcement and the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

“As is often the case, and for a variety of reasons, allegations of abuse can be made decades after the abuse occurred,” said Verbryke. “No matter when an allegation is made, it is taken very seriously by Brebeuf Jesuit, the Midwest Province, and the Church itself.

The school is urging any victims of abuse to report it by sending an email to president@brebeuf.org or calling 317-524-7128. Contact can also be made to Marjorie O’Dea, Director of the Office of Safe Environment, Midwest Jesuits at 773.975.6363.

“Brebeuf Jesuit, in partnership with the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, utilizes Safe and Sacred training for its faculty and staff as part of its ongoing commitment to the care and protection of children,” said Verbryke.

The full statement sent to the Brebeuf Jesuit community on Friday morning can be found below: