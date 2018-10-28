Local News

Brenna, Brittany and Stephanie paint pumpkins on Daybreak

By:

Posted: Oct 28, 2018 10:09 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2018 10:09 AM EDT

Brenna, Brittany and Stephanie paint pumpkins on Daybreak

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Halloween is now just a few days away.

Trick-or-treaters dressed in all kinds of costumes imaginable will be headed to your door asking for candy.

Much like candy and trick-or-treating, pumpkins are synonymous with the day of trick-or-treating.

So, Brenna Donnelly, Brittany Lewis and Stephanie and Stephanie Mead all decorated pumpkins during Daybreak.

Who do you think had the best pumpkin?

To check out their pumpkins, click on the videos.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Local News

Trending Stories

National Headlines