Brewery closes early after threats from anti-masker

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenwood brewery closed early Thursday due to threats from someone refusing to wear a mask.
MashCraft Brewing posted on social media that the brewery sent employees home early Thursday night following threats.
“After a bad exchange in our building and multiple threatening phone calls from the individual after leaving, we are closing to protect our staff,” the brewery posted on social media.
In follow-up comments on the post, the brewery said it would open up for regular hours on Friday.
A sign posted to the door of the business describes the threats as violent.
The brewery opened in 2014.