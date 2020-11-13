Brewery closes early after threats from anti-masker

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenwood brewery closed early Thursday due to threats from someone refusing to wear a mask.

MashCraft Brewing posted on social media that the brewery sent employees home early Thursday night following threats.

“After a bad exchange in our building and multiple threatening phone calls from the individual after leaving, we are closing to protect our staff,” the brewery posted on social media.

In follow-up comments on the post, the brewery said it would open up for regular hours on Friday.

A sign posted to the door of the business describes the threats as violent.

The brewery opened in 2014.