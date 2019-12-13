Bricks fall off downtown Frankfort building, close street

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — The cold weather may be to blame for the bricks falling off a building to the ground.

The falling bricks have led officials to close West Clinton Street from Columbia to Main indefinitely.

Frankfort’s Building Inspector Sam Payne said the wet and cold weather caused water to get through the facade. Payne said the safety risk will keep the street closed until the city can assess the damage Friday.

According to Street Commissioner Jason Forsythe, two to three rows of bricks came falling down about 2 p.m. Thursday.

People live in the building and the city said it is working on finding a living situation for them.