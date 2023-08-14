Brickyard weekend creates discourse among fans

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — It was another exciting weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with race fans from all over coming for this year’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

Fans from as far as Canada made the trek to watch the NASCAR race in Indianapolis.

“Just the sounds. On tv it, sounds all muffled and quiet, but once you get to the race track, it is loud. It is nice. I mean the people are lovely here in Indianapolis,” said Charles Sandall, from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

News 8 spoke to Sandall and two other fans, all of whom want to keep this race on the road course.

“I like it on the road course because we had Gisbergen, Brody, Kobayashi,” said Sandall. “All these international guys come in and on the oval, they wouldn’t want to do it on there.”

Father-son duo Robert and Alex Altmeyer, of Indianapolis, both agree with Sandall.

“Stay the road course. The oval is boring,” said Robert Altmeyer. “Since they started these three races on the weekend, it’s a way better weekend.”

“More cuts and turns. More dips. I don’t know, spinning out,” said Alex Altmeyer. More thinking about what they have to do next.”

Two other fans said they think it would be more fun if it was back on the oval.

“Oval per se, but the road course is still good,” said Kevin Wesley, of Lawrence, Indiana.

“There wasn’t very much passing today. I don’t find it too exciting,” said Kendra Moulton, of Toledo, Ohio.

“I don’t think they did a good job with the excitement booster today.”