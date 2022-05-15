Local

Portion of South Franklin Road to close Monday for bridge replacement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works plans to close a portion of South Franklin Road on Monday.

South Franklin Road between Southeastern and Troy Avenues will close Monday morning while crews work to replace the bridge over Miller Ditch.

Local access to residents and housing additions will be maintained, DPW says.

Franklin Road is expected to fully reopen in late August.

Northbound traffic will be diverted using Southeastern Avenue, Northeastern Avenue, Post Road, and East Troy Avenue to rejoin with Franklin Road during the closure.

Southbound traffic is planned to follow East Troy Avenue, Post Road, Northeastern Avenue, and Southeastern Avenue.

When the project is complete, the $980,000 superstructure will have wider travel lanes, and a new six-foot sidewalk on the bridge’s west side.