Bridges on IU’s campus painted in protest of professor

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two bridges on Indiana University Bloomington’s campus have been lettered with words of protest for one of the school’s professors.

Photos featured on the Indiana Daily Student website show the words “FIRE ERIC RASMUSEN” and “NO BIGOTS ALLOWED!”

The paintings are in protest of Eric Rasmusen, a professor of business economics and public policy at the university.

(Provided Photo/Indiana Daily Student, Mel Fronczek)

Rasmusen recently came under fire after tweeting a quote from an article that said, “geniuses are overwhelmingly male because they combine outlier IQ with moderately low Agreeableness and Moderately low Conscientiousness.” The article titled, “Are Women Destroying Academia? Probably” was published by The Unz Review.

A Twitter account with a large following tweeted the professor’s post, which garnered 4,000 retweets and nearly 30,000 likes— capturing the university’s attention.