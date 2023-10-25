Brighten the holiday season with tickets to Festival of Trees

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Christmas is still two months away, but it’s not too early to get a head start on the holiday season with tickets to the 2023 Festival of Trees.

Each holiday season, the Indiana Historical Society transforms the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center into a winter wonderland, and this year will be no different.

The 2023 Festival of Trees will include 75 elaborately decorated trees representing people, organizations, and businesses from around the Hoosier State. Guests won’t want to miss the most breathtaking tree of all: a massive, 30-foot centerpiece tree in the center of Eli Lilly Hall.

Visitors can also vote for their favorite tree, join scavenger hunts for The Elf on the Shelf, stop by an interactive display from “A Christmas Story,” and go caroling through the Holidays in the Cole Porter Room.

Those who wish to see the trees at night are invited to Twilight Tuesdays. Back by popular demand, Twilight Tuesdays are a great option for a date night or an after-work team outing on Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 12, and 19.

A trip to Festival of Trees wouldn’t be complete without a few sweet treats. The Stardust Terrace Café by Jonathan Byrd’s will offer extended hours and additional menu options, including holiday-inspired treats and specialty beverages for both kids and adults.

The 2023 Festival of Trees runs from Nov. 10 through Jan. 6 at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W. Ohio St., Indianapolis. Festival of Trees will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Click here to purchase tickets or plan your visit.