Bring your dog: White River State Park begins Yappy Hour series

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Do you need somewhere to go with your dog this summer? 

White River State Park is offering Yappy Hour on the fourth Thursday of every month through September. The event series kicked off Thursday night. 

People and their pets gathered on the Indiana State Museum lawn in front of the IMAX theater. There was music, food and drinks for the humans, and free dental checks, nail trims and treats for the pups. 

You can also meet some adoptable dogs from IndyHumane during future Yappy Hours events from 5-7:30 p.m. June 27, July 25, Aug. 22 and Sept. 26.

