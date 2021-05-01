Local

Broad Ripple Farmers’ Market begins season at new location

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Broad Ripple Farmers Market opens on Saturday at a new location.

The farmers’ market begins the season in the parking lot of Second Presbyterian Church at 7700 N. Meridian St.

It was once located in the parking lot behind Broad Ripple Magnet High School, but lost the venue during the pandemic, Broad Ripple Farmers Market Assistant Manager Kent Springer said.

Springer said they are welcoming more than 70 vendors and it is one of the largest farmers markets in central Indiana. It is offering everything from fruits and vegetables to fresh bison meat and treats for your pets.

The assistant manager added there will be a free giveaway of 300 available tulip trees on Saturday.

The Broad Ripple Farmers’ Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon from May to September and from 9 a.m. to noon from September to November. It is open rain or shine and pets are welcomed.

Click here to learn more about other farmers’ markets opening on May 1.