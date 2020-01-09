Broad Ripple Park project meets mixed reactions from residents

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some Broad Ripple residents are describing an Indy Parks project that would change the landscape of Broad Ripple Park as being “an inappropriate use of land.”

The plan for the park has the current family center set for demolition while a two-story facility holding a gym and Community Health Network clinic is put in its place.

Indy Parks didn’t have time for an interview today, but they sent News 8 the following statement saying:

“Broad Ripple Park continues to be one of most popular and activity-packed spaces in our city, serving more than 300,000 people annually. Keeping the park’s master plan in mind, we are excited about future development and enhancements in the park including the transformation of the current family center to offer indoor athletic opportunities, more programming and special events, and space for a public/private partnership. Currently, the 62-acre park currently offers a playground, seasonal swimming pool, tennis courts, dog park, and more community amenities.“

Over the phone, a representative from Indy Parks said the new project wouldn’t take up much more space than what the current family center takes up. Adding that the biggest change would be the size of the building itself, gaining a second floor, and extending further into the existing parking lot.

Community Health Network also gave out a statement saying:

“Community Health Network is committed to the health and well-being of the communities we serve. We are delighted to be chosen by the city of Indianapolis and Indy Parks to help promote health and fitness; and to provide convenient, exceptional care to residents and visitors of Broad Ripple where they live, work and play. We first began serving the Broad Ripple community nearly 25 years ago, when we opened a primary care practice on Broad Ripple Avenue. This new opportunity strengthens our commitment by allowing us to expand on those services to meet the growing demand of this community. This will be a place where families and visitors can easily access health and wellness programs like prevention screenings, smoking cessation, maternity care, parenting classes, weight management, sports physicals, fitness training, all while getting access to primary care services. Broad Ripple is home to many of our caregivers; and we are excited to work with city and community leaders and residents to develop an innovative site of care that complements and supports both the history and future of Broad Ripple Park.“

Those leading the opposition say the loss of any park land is unacceptable and they can’t watch as a public park becomes commercialized.

“We’re basically selling off park land,” Bill Malcom said. “That’s the bottom line. We’re selling off what’s already a very limited amount of land.”

Malcom says other locations would better serve the community.

“Especially given all the vacant land in the Broad Ripple/Glendale area,” Malcom said. “Whether it be the vacant Marsh store, the vacant Macy’s store, the vacant MCL Cafeteria, the vacant high school. There’s so much land available that would be perfect if Community needs to expand their existing clinic.”

But not everyone is completely opposed to the project, some who use the park often say they’re torn on how to feel.

“They probably couldn’t afford to put up the new building and planning without some kind of outside help,” Martha Wolf said. “And the new building looks awesome.”

“Change is hard for a lot of people,” Toni Mahern said. “But I don’t think change is necessarily a bad thing.”

If you feel strongly one way or another, there’s going to be a public hearing Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Department of Metropolitan Development. That’s located at 200 E Washington St Suite T2042 in Indianapolis.