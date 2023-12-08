Broad Ripple residents blindsided by new construction project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Already fatigued by months of construction, some residents are disappointed to hear that a main artery in and out of Broad Ripple Village will soon close.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced Westfield Boulevard will close Jan. 8, enabling crews to replace a bridge over a canal.

Jordan Dillon, Executive Director of the Broad Ripple Village Association said this is the first she’s heard about the project since April. “The utility relocation is scheduled to start on Monday and we are just now having this public meeting on Thursday, a couple days before. We’ve got concerns about the timeline, we have concerns about the detour.”

The official detour runs up 75th St., to College Ave., then down to Broad Ripple Avenue.

City official say the bridge is in dire need of repair, and the estimated cost is $3.2 million, with three-fourths of that bill paid for with federal funds.

DPW Spokesperson Corey Ohlenkamp said project would have started sooner but they had a tough time securing a contractor.

“We had to bring this to bid several times, where if we delay and further we run the risk of losing that federal funding.”

The city recently wrapped up a nearly 2-year overhaul of Broad Ripple Avenue. Dillon said ringing in the new year with another construction project is not on anyone’s holiday wish list in Broad Ripple.

“And to have a month were things are open and then we get a main artery into the village completely shut down for another 90 days, there’s concerns on that, there’s concerns that will this just be 90 days or will it be extended just like the last project was.”

DPW officials said closing Westfield Avenue for 100 days to replace the bridge will help workers finish the project faster, rather than if the road was closed intermittently.