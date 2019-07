INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another Broad Ripple Duck Race is in the books.

This year’s event had to be rescheduled because of rain.

On Tuesday night, 3,000 rubber ducks were put into the Central Canal. From there, they “raced” to the finish line near the College Avenue pedestrian bridge.

Prizes were handed out to the first-, second- and third-place finishers.

According to the organizers, the proceeds of the event go toward making the Broad Ripple neighborhood cleaner and safer.