Broad Ripple Village, IMPD hold public safety town hall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of the Broad Ripple Village community met Monday with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for a town hall on crime and public safety.

Crime in the area is on the rise, according to Jordan Dillon, executive director of the Broad Ripple Village Association.

“We’ve definitely seen a little bit more of an uptick, I think, over the past six months as the warmer weather brings more and more people out into the village,” Dillon said.

At around 2 a.m. Monday, a fight outside LAVA Lounge at Broad Ripple and Guilford Avenue led to a shooting. Another shooting happened on May 29, when a person was wounded near the site of a former taproom near Broad Ripple and Winthrop Avenues.

Hoosier Security announced says it will install its B-LINK security system in Broad Ripple shops and homes for those who want it.

The cameras can be accessed by IMPD if the owners so choose, according to IMPD Commander Michael Wolley, and they help speed up police response times.

“We’ve had an analyst and a police officer that will be working in a tandem as the bar is booming, hustling, and bustling, and they’ll be using those cameras to kind of look for problems before they occur,” Wolley said.

IMPD says it has seen success with using the B-LINK cameras in downtown Indianapolis.